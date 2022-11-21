scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Hrithik Roshan debunks rumours of moving in with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

By Glamsham Bureau
Hrithik Roshan debunks rumours of moving in with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad
Hrithik Roshan _ pic courtesy instagram

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has dismissed all rumours about him moving in with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. A report had claimed that the ‘War’ star and his partner Saba will soon “move in together”. It also stated that they were planning to move in together in an apartment in a building called ‘Mannat’ here.

However, Hrithik took to Twitter to debunk the rumour stating: “There is no truth to this.”

He shared the news report on his Twitter and added: “As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job.”

On the acting front, he was recently seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in ‘Vikram Vedha’. He will next feature in ‘Fighter’, billed as India’s first aerial action magnum opus alongside Deepika Padukone.

Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat gets a diamond studded nameplate
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Asim Riaz

Ananya Panday

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US