Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan lend support to Covid-19 testing campaign

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have extended support to a campaign encouraging people to go for COVID-19 testing.

By Glamsham Editorial
Advertisement

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have extended support to a campaign encouraging people to go for COVID-19 testing.

“To win a battle you need to know your enemy first,” said Hrithik Roshan, adding: “Testing is the first step we can take as responsible Indians in our fight against this pandemic.”

Also read: Ananya Panday unites with The Vamps guitarist James McVey

Advertisement

“Let’s join the movement and support our frontline workers by voluntarily getting tested and help flatten the curve,” said Hrithik Roshan.

Saif felt people need to “rely on each other now more than ever”, adding that there is a need to remove the stigma associated with COVID-19 testing.

Advertisement

“We are living in very challenging times, and we rely on each other now more than ever.”

“We need to support each other, and remove the stigma from COVID-19 testing,” Saif said.

Advertisement

“It is our responsibility to get tested. I urge every Indian to spread awareness about COVID-19 testing, and get tested if you have symptoms.”

“Get tested to protect yourself, your family, and all of us too,” he added.

The initiative supported by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is called Jaanch Bachaye Jaan by ACT Grants, and it aims to educate people about the importance of Covid-19 testing.

Advertisement
Previous articleSunny Singh shares a glimpse of his lifestyle during the lockdown and talks about normalcy once it all ends
Next articleSonakshi Sinha gets tips on dealing with trolls from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Advertisement

UPDATES

Karan Oberoi (KO) and Cristiano Ronaldo have these dietary habits common. Let’s find out why!

News Glamsham Editorial -
When Indian leading model Karan Oberoi, also known as KO, turned 30, most people were pessimistic whether he would manage to maintain his fitness being a top fitness model.
Read more

Song Lyrics of 16 MAHASATIYA by Swetha Gandhi

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
हम याद करे सति ब्राह्मी को सुंदरी और चंदनबाला राजुल द्रोपदी कौशल्या मृगावती सुलसा सीता शीयलपालन का था गहना विनय का पहना था कंगना श्रध्दा की माथे पर बिंदिया सयंम की ओढी थी चूनरीया
Read more

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Bloody Valentine’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Bloody Valentine by Machine Gun Kelly
Read more

‘American Horror Story’ season 10 shoot comes to a halt amid Covid-19 scare

News Glamsham Editorial -
Hollywood writer-filmmaker Ryan Murphy says the "weather-dependent" theme of season 10 of popular "American Horror Story" will change amid the changing reality of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Jacob Banks ‘Like You’ll Never See Me Again’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Like You'll Never See Me Again by Jacob Banks
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020