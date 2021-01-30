ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan to play Jonathan Pine in Indian version of ‘The Night Manager’

Hrithik Roshan to play Jonathan Pine in the Indian adaptation of popular series 'The Night Manager', will play character essayed by Tom Hiddleston

By Glamsham Editorial
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will lead the Indian adaptation of popular series, The Night Manager. Hrithik will play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.

The Indian version will start shooting in Mumbai in April. The team plans to go to international locations once travel becomes easier, according to variety.com,

Sandeep Modi, who co-created and co-directed hit series Aarya last year, will direct the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Executives close to the project shared that an official announcement will be out soon. The Indian version is expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. 

The story follows the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.

The original English series starring Hiddleston was adapted by David Farr and directed by Susanne Bier. Alongside Hiddleston, the cast included Olivia Colman, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Tom Hollander. The series won several Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Primetime Emmys.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian edition starring Hrithik will be produced by Banijay Asia, At the moment, the actor’s didn’t respond to the reports, while Banijay UK and Banijay Asia have declined to officially comment.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNora Fatehi is back on the music video track with ‘Chhod Denge’
Next articleAbhishek Sharma: Big canvas films will thrive in theatres now
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Sumeet Vyas pays tribute to martyrs of 1962 on Shaheed Diwas

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sumeet Vyas dedicated a poem to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the Nation in 1962 on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day.
Read more
News

Akshay Kumar: I do films I like, & the messages I like

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It has been 30 years since Akshay Kumar entered Bollywood, from outsider & struggler to National Award-winning superstar has been a long road
Read more
News

Kajal Aggarwal returns with debut OTT series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kajal Aggarwal returns to the screens post marriage with the horror series, Live Telecast, which marks her debut in the OTT space
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021