Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan’s beard chronicle

By Glamsham Editorial
Hrithik Roshan in an instagram post
Hrithik Roshan in an instagram post
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a last glimpse of his beard before shaving it off, and sent his fans in a state of excitement.

The actor shared a selfie featuring a tight close-up of his face. He looked straight into the camera in an intense manner, giving a glimpse of his grey and green eyes.

“Before the beard goes,” he wrote with the picture, in which he posed shirtless.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post delighted his fans, with many fans requesting him to not shave his beard. One user commented, “Nooooa, while another wrote, “Your selfies are no less than a photoshoot.”

Some were excited to see the transformation and complimented the actor on his good looks. One user wrote: “Closeup of the year.”

“CONGRATS …..2nd MOST HANDSOME MAN IN THE WORLD,” shared one user, while one wrote: “You’re handsome both with & without a beard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hrithik, who made his debut as a hero with the hit film “Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai”, completed 20 years in the industry in January this year. He was last seen on the big screen last year in Siddharth Anand’s “War”.

The last 20 years, as an actor, have been a joy ride! Filled with learnings and diverse experiences. It has been enriching. I think I work because a working environment helps build virtues . And virtues is what one needs to become the best version of oneself . That in itself is my overall mission in life. Looking ahead, our industry is at a juncture where the audience, storytelling and technology are constantly evolving – there is so much out there to explore, to depict. It is an exciting space to be in, as an artist. I am excited for the next phase of my career,” he told IANS in an interview earlier.  –ians/sug/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRaftaar suggests meme pages to use his photo!
Next articleSonakshi Sinha enjoys a lazy Sunday

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut calls Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi 'kind souls'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) In an unexpected development, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday called her rumoured ex-boyfriends Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi kind...
Read more
News

Shiamak Davar recalls choreographing 'coolest dancers' Hrithik, Aishwarya

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar has shared his experience of choreographing Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2006 hit,...
Read more
News

Abhishek Kapoor on why he cast Vaani Kapoor in his next

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Director Abhishek Kapoor claims Vaani Kapoor is the only actress who has the courage and sensitivity to essay her role...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hrithik Roshan's beard chronicle 1

Deepika on being part of India's contribution to global space technology

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone feels humbled to play a part in the Indian contribution to global space technology and innovation as...
Hrithik Roshan's beard chronicle 2

Nimrat at Gurudwara her family has been visiting for 25 years

Hrithik Roshan's beard chronicle 3

When Irrfan Khan 'memed' himself

Hrithik Roshan's beard chronicle 3

Halsey slams Grammys, calls for transparency

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in childhood

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals he was touched inappropriately in...

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an end!

Pavitra Punia’s rollercoaster journey on Bigg Boss 14 comes to an...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks