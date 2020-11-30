Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan's post-shave video impresses B'wood buddies

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has almost shaved off his beard and posted a video on Instagram, flaunting his new look. The actor looks fresh after giving his heavy beard a trim, and his buddies in Bollywood seem impressed.

“And it’s off. Well almost. Guess a beardo never really takes it all off,” Hrithik wrote alongside the clip, which currently has 2.1 million views.

His friends and colleagues from the industry couldn’t stop gushing over the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Preity Zinta wrote: “finally”.

Actor Shahid Kapoor commented: “Oohhooo.”

Actress Mrunal Thakur dropped a heart emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, Hrithik had shared a picture flaunting his heavy beard on the photo-sharing website and had written: “Before the beard goes.”

Hrithik, who made his debut as a hero with the hit film “Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai”, completed 20 years in the industry in January this year. He was last seen on the big screen last year in Siddharth Anand’s “War”.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleUrvashi Rautela says she wants to play Lady Diana
Next articleThis Amitabh Bachchan ‘film that never got made’

Related Articles

News

Hrithik Roshan’s beard chronicle

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a last glimpse of his beard before shaving it off, and sent his fans in a...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut calls Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi 'kind souls'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) In an unexpected development, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday called her rumoured ex-boyfriends Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi kind...
Read more
News

Shiamak Davar recalls choreographing 'coolest dancers' Hrithik, Aishwarya

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar has shared his experience of choreographing Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2006 hit,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hrithik Roshan's post-shave video impresses B'wood buddies 1

Sushant Singh Rajput tops Yahoo's Most Searched Personality list for 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020 while his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty,...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Hrithik Roshan's post-shave video impresses B'wood buddies 2

Starc's poor form due to flat wickets, aggressive opposition: Finch

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

NZ vs WI: Chance for Black Caps to move up in...

Rashami Desai Wallpaper

Rashami Desai

Hrithik Roshan's post-shave video impresses B'wood buddies 3

BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 with 'Life goes on'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks