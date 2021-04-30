Adv.
BollywoodNews

'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' to release digitally on May 9

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele”, featuring Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan, has been scheduled for an OTT release on May 9.

Anshuman and Zareen play homosexual characters and the Harish Vyas directorial is a road trip adventure from Delhi to Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh. It tells how the lead characters discover love in friendship during the journey.

Anshuman says: “This is my most challenging role thus far and I am grateful to Harish sir for considering me for Veer.”

Harish Vyas’ last film was “Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai”, featuring Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman and Pankaj Tripathi.

“Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele” will release on Disney+Hotstar.

