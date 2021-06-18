'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' turns 22: Ajay Devgn says he didn't think film would create history

Adv.

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) The musical romantic superhit “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” completed 22 years of release on Friday. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn was one of the biggest hits of the year upon release in 1999.

Recalling the film’s release all those year’s ago, Ajay posted to say that he never imagined film would create history.

“22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled. #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb@beingsalmankhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions,” wrote Ajay, along with a string of pictures from the set of the film.

Adv.

Ajay collaborates with Bhansali again in the filmmaker’s upcoming release, “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, starring Alia Bhatt in the title role.

–IANS

dc/vnc