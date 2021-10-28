- Advertisement -

Family brings joy and parents bring love, they say. Hum Do Hamare Do’s next track revels in “pyaar and parivaar” as we see Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon pamper Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah with all the care and affection in the world.

“Mauj-e-Karam” is a peppy, groovy and happy melody where the film’s star-cast is having a gala time with each other. While Rajkummar is elated that Kriti adores her to be “saas and sasur”, Paresh and Ratna are also big fans of the upcoming “bahu”. The two pairs make quite an awesome foursome when they go about painting the whole town red.

The Dinesh Vijan production explores the heart warming concept of adopting parents and looks like Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah are a “mummy papa” made in heaven for Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. The cute bickerings of the older couple and the sweet chemistry of the younger one make for an enjoyable watch in the song.

A simple yet sublime track, “Mauj-e-Karam” is crooned by Sachet and Parampara Tandon along with music directors Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Shellee.

Well, if the song is so much fun, the film will surely have much more “mauj masti” to look forward to!

Dinesh Vijan presents, Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana, directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from the 29th of October on Disney+Hotstar.