Huma Qureshi faced rejection because of her weight

Huma Qureshi shares that she has faced body-shaming and has even got rejected for a film because of her weight.

In an interview with IANS, Huma shared how the story of ‘Double XL’ came to life.

“This movie started as a fun conversation with my friends and family-we were all in my living room, and all the actors were complaining about the ‘post lockdown weight gain’ and Mudassar Aziz wrote a story around it,” said Huma.

The 36-year-old actress revealed that director Satram Ramani asked her to gain weight for ‘Double XL’: “We were just eating and eating. It was just burger lao, pizza lao between action and cut.”

Asked how responsible is Bollywood for setting a bench mark for beauty standards, Huma blames the society for making people believe that a “certain weight is acceptable.”

Talking to IANS, the actress, who made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, shared that she had been rejected because of her weight in the past.

Huma said: “I got rejected due to weight and in a review of my film, someone wrote, ‘Huma adds too much weight to be a mainstream leading lady’.”

She shared that she resonates with every woman who has been let down by their looks, size, or colour. The ‘Bell Bottom’ actress believes her movie ‘Double XL’ will change the mindset of society.

‘Double XL’ also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. It is all set to release on November 4.