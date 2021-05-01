Huma Qureshi’s first look in her Hollywood debut ‘Army Of The Dead’

Adv.

Huma Qureshi shared the first look of her Hollywood debut film ‘Army Of The Dead’. Huuma plays Geeta in her debut Hollywood film.

While she shared her first look, she also shared her concern about the ongoing pandemic. She said, “My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation everyday because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them.”

Being a professional she further said, “With a heavy heart however, in keeping with my duties as a professional, I share my work for all of you to view. ‘Army Of The Dead’, The Zack Snyder film I shot through 2019. Releasing on May 14th 2021 in select theatres and 21st May on Netflix.”

Also urging to stay safe she said, “Urging those who are safe to continue staying safe and follow every possible regulation i these torrid times, while dedicating my work to those who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace. Love, Huma S Qureshi”

‘Army of the Dead’ is an upcoming American zombie heist action film directed and co-written by Zack Snyder and co-written by Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, based on a story by Snyder. ‘Army of the Dead’ is about a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak.

The film stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, and Garret Dillahunt other than Huma Qureshi.

Army of the Dead is scheduled to be released in select theaters and on Netflix on May 21, 2021.