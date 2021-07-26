H'wood to the rescue: Content to lure movie goers back, says Inox (IANS Special)

Adv.

By Rohit Vaid

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Pent-up demand along with new international content will lure movie goers back to multiplexes in India, industry major Inox leisure tells IANS.

Notably, unlike the last unlock exercise the industry this time will have plenty to offer including the likes of ‘F9 The Fast Saga’, ‘The Conjuring 3’, ‘The Quiet Place 2’, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘1921’, ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ and ‘Cruella’.

According to Inox Leisure’s Chief Executive Officer Alok Tandon, currently, a prevalent pent up demand can be witnessed in the markets around the world.

“As compared to the resumption of operations after the first wave, when we had to wait longer for fresh new content, we will have ample fresh content from Hollywood available with us soon after reopening.”

“This enticing lineup is expected to play a critical role in our reopening journey.”

Globally, estimates claim that more than 90 per cent of the cinema markets are now operational.

In India, the move to reopen cinemas depends solely on state to state regulations.

But, easing of Covid restrictions and accelerated vaccination drive are expected to allow for a restart soon.

Accordingly, Inox plans to start reopening some cinemas from July 30th.

“We are looking at resuming our operations in select cinemas in States that have allowed the cinemas to operate very soon, and constantly review the situation every week and plan a well-planned resumption of operations across the country.”

At present, the movie showcase industry is not allowed to open multiplexes in key states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Besides, the company has adopted the bio-safe philosophy with 100 per cent employee vaccinations being complete.

“100 per cent of our eligible staff across the country has received the first dose of vaccination.”

“We earnestly hope that the entire country’s eligible population gets vaccinated at the earliest. Widespread vaccination bodes well for the entire country and its future state of economy.”

Furthermore, the company plans to recognise vaccinated customers by offering them freebies and special offers.

“The guests will have to show their first dose certificate at the counter and make the most of this gesture.”

(Rohit Vaid can be contacted at rohit.v@ians.in)

–IANS

rv/sn/in