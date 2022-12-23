scorecardresearch
‘I am an extremely proud son’: Abhishek Bachchan replies to Taslima Nasreen

Abhishek Bachchan has responded to Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen's barb about how Amitabh Bachchan loves his son so much that he thinks he has "inherited all his talents" and is "the best".

By Glamsham Bureau

Replying to Nasreen on Twitter in the comments section, Abhishek said: “Absolutely correct. Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain ‘the best’! I am an extremely proud son.”

Nasreen had earlier tweeted: “Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji.”

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a reaction to Abhishek’s tweet and dropped a red heart emoji.

Nasreen’s tweet came close on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan praising his son for getting the award for Best Actor in the Web Original Film-Male category at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 for his performance in ‘Dasvi’.

Big B had tweeted: “My pride … my joy … you have proved your point … you were derided, ridiculed, mocked … but you silently, without any tom-tomming, showed your mettle … you are and shall ever be the BEST.”

