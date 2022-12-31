'I will continue to work hard,' says Anupam Kher as he bids goodbye to 2022

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video bidding goodbye to the year 2022 and said that he will continue to work hard.

Anupam took to Instagram on Saturday, where he shared a video from behind-the-scene of ‘Uunchai’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ to ‘Karthikeya 2’. The video included performances of the actor in all these three movies.

Alongside the video, he penned a note which read: “My dear friends! Your love bar I’ve been getting for the past 38 years. You all contribute hugely in who I am today. But year 2022 has been very important to me.”

“3 of my films released this year. And you blessed all three with abundant love and blessings. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will continue to work hard and you keep your blessings and love. #Thank you for making my year 2022 most memorable!”

On the work front, Anupam has announced that he began shooting for his 533rd film ‘Metro..In Dino’ in Mumbai. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Apart from this, he will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’ and family entertainer ‘The Signature’.