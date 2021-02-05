ADVERTISEMENT
Ian Somerhalder shares key to a good romance

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Ian Somerhalder has shared his secret behind a good romance. He says communication is the key to a healthy marriage. The actor also revealed that he and his wife Nikki Reed always make sure they speak to each another and make time for themselves as a couple.

“Communication, taking time for yourself, for yourselves together… She’s the first one that says, ‘go, go on a bike ride, go socially distance walk with your buddies, go have a bourbon at the bar’, you know, like just go,” the actor said.

He shared that they “don’t really fight”, although they do sometimes bicker because the star is “a tornado”.

“We don’t really fight. I just basically … Well, I’m a tornado. I literally live, and I’ve learned this now as a parent. Cause I, you know, being a parent forces you to reckon with all of the things that, who you are really comes out, not just in a marriage, but when you become a parent and I am a tornado,” Somerhalder said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Not long ago, the actor had hailed parents as “superheroes”.

“I wanted to play a guy whose superpower was just being a good dad. He’s a dad, he’s a husband, he’s a doctor. Literally, that’s the guy’s superpower. To me, scientists are superheroes. Great parents are superheroes,” he had said.

The actor shared that he is a “parent now”.

“I do recognise that it takes being a bit of a superhero to be a good parent, and that’s all I wanted to play — just this guy. What we realised was people don’t want an ordinary hero. They want an extraordinary hero. We re-tooled this entire trajectory of this guy,” he said.

–IANS

dc/vnc

