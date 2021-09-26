If I become a mom in real life, I'll be just like 'Koel': Simple Kaul

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Simple Kaul, who is known for her role of ‘Gulabo’ in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah’, is currently seen as ‘Koel’ in ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’. The actress opens up about her on-screen personality. Moreover, she also wants to be like ‘Koel’ in her real life.

Simple is portraying the character of a mother for the first time and this is an altogether different experience for her.

- Advertisement -

She says: “One of my reasons to take up this show is because I have never played the role of a mother, an unconventional mother especially. I could relate to the character since I believe I will be just like ‘Koel’ if I became a mother too in real life.”

Simple shares about her bonding with child actor Nirbhay Thakur who is playing the role of her son ‘Nikhil’ in the show. Nirbhay has grabbed a lot of attention for his on-screen character and their mother-son relationship is being appreciated.

- Advertisement -

“Nirbhay Thakur (Nikhil) and I share a very close-knit bond on-screen as well as off-screen, we are more like siblings towards each other. As an on-screen mother, I am still exploring various reactions and have witnessed growth in myself with time,” she adds.

Simple who has played different kinds of roles in daily soaps like ‘Kutumb’, ‘Shararat’ and ‘Oye Jassie’ feels this on-screen personality has brought a distinct side of her in front of the audience and she took the offer without a second thought about it.

- Advertisement -

“This role has brought about a different side of me, something I have never experienced before. Usually, whenever I am offered to play the role of a mother, I would always think twice but here I had absolutely no doubts. It was an instant yes for me,” concludes the actress.

The show features Shaalien Malhotra, Kaveri Priyam, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh and Simple Kaul in the lead roles. ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ airs on Sony SAB.

–IANS

ila/kr