Bollywood News

Iggy Azalea wishes she had longer legs

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Iggy Azalea wishes she had longer legs. The rapper shared her desire with fans in a tweet she has posted.

“I wish I had long a** legs but all I got is this long a** back,” joked the singer in her post on the microblogging website.

Azalea, who is known for tracks such as “Fancy”, “Kream” and “Lola”, also shared that she has problems with her hair.

In an earlier tweet, she revealed that she fears she will pull it out by accident. “I absolutely hate trying to Get glue out of my hair without going bald,” wrote the 30-year-old, who has over seven million Twitter followers.

Last month, the rapper had revealed she owes her success to her mother. “The reason why I achieved anything in life is because my mom always gassed me up and I’m doing the same for my baby whatever he does I’m his #1 day one fan.”

–IANS



