Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film

By Glamsham Editorial
Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Ihana Dhillon is busy shooting for a Punjabi film. She says it feels like a big family on the set, of people working towards to create something wonderful.

Titled “Bhoot Uncle: Tussi Great Ho”, the film also stars Raj Babbar, Jaya Prada and Gurpreet Ghuggi. Directed by KC Bokadia, the film is currently being shot in various places across Punjab.

“It’s a wonderful cast and we are having a great time shooting this film. Of course, all the precautions and protocols are in place and it feels like one big family working towards creating something wonderful,” said Ihana.

Advtg.

“It’s a great script. The humour is amazing and it’s a complete family entertainer. Punjabi movies have gone far and wide off late and we are sure this movie will break boundaries and will reach out to a bigger audience,” she added.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film 2

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Ihana Dhillon is busy shooting for a Punjabi film. She says it feels like a big family on the...
Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film 3

Jubin Nautiyal's new romantic song stars Karan Mehra and Ihana Dhillon

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film 4

Neha Dhupia: It isn't okay to be apologetic to talk about...

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film 5

Kapil Sharma's name inked on singer Oye Kunaal's hand, here's why

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film 6

Jodie Comer defends her boyfriend

Ihana Dhillon having great time shooting for new Punjabi film 7

Adani, RPSG emerge favourites to own IPL teams

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks