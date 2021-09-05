HomeBollywoodNews

Ihana Dhillon on physiotherapy after suffering 7 fractures in accident

Ihana Dhillon is currently undergoing her post therapies which includes a bit of physiotherapy, breathing exercises and yoga.

By Glamsham Bureau
Ihana Dhillon on physiotherapy after suffering 7 fractures in accident
Ihana Dhillon | pic courtesy: instagram
Ihana Dhillon met with a serious accident last month and suffered seven fractures. The actress is doing physiotherapy and yoga on her road to recovery. She is currently undergoing her post therapies which includes a bit of physiotherapy, breathing exercises and yoga.

Ihana said: “It’s one day at a time for me. It’s like a new life for me. This could have been fatal but all thanks to God. I am very happy with all the outpouring of love and care that my fans had for me. It’s been a humbling experience and it has given me perspective.”

“I am doing yoga and a lot of breathing exercises while still being there at the hospital.”

Ihana, who was in the ICU, said that it is keeping her “mentally in high spirits.”

“I read quite a bit and that’s one major thing I pass my time with. I am energised to be honest and I am raring to go again but it will not be possible before at least a couple of months until I can travel and warm up,” she said.

Source@ihanadhillon
