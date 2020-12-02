Bollywood News

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself a weirdo

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has called herself a weirdo in her latest video post on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen wearing a pantsuit and playing with her sleeves.

“Me: I’m really gonna be productive and clean out my closet today. Me 7hrs later: Ooooh look! Sleeves!!!!! #whyamilikethis #smh #weirdo,” Ileana wrote alongside the clip.

Ileana recently wrapped up shooting for her forthcoming film, “Unfair N Lovely”.

“Unfair N Lovely” is a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. Set in the backdrop of Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky girl. Actress Ileana D’Cruz has been paired with Randeep for the first time.

The film marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, known for working as a screenplay writer in films like “Saand Ki Aankh” and “Mubarakan”. The film is slated for a 2021 release.

