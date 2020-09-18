Home Bollywood News

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

By Glamsham Editorial

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Ileana DCruz has posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and also given herself a funny title.

Ileana shared the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a pristine white dress and a veil. The actress is seen sitting with friends.

“Always the derpy dork head in the picture,” she wrote, tagging the picture with #majorthrowback.

Advtg.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

–IANS

Advtg.

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSiddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour
Next articleMadhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Related Articles

News

This is how Amitabh Bachchan remains ‘safe & protected’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amitabh Bachchan, who is back at work after recently recovering from Covid-19, is taking no chances on the sets and following due...
Read more
News

SRK wishes health & happiness to PM Modi on his birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday evening to post birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more
News

Crackdown Trailer: Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan impress in a espionage thriller

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Crackdown haven’t stopped since Superstar Amitabh Bachchan launched the teaser. Now the wait has finally ended as AB Junior Abhishek Bachchan has revealed the official trailer of this much awaited espionage thriller.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head' 1

Terence Lewis turns actor for Palaash Muchhal's music video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Ace choreographer Terence Lewis got a chance to show his acting skills in a video for a new song...
Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head' 2

SSR tribute song talks of justice for late actor

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head' 2

Kriti Sanon dated Sushant Singh Rajput, claims Lizaa Malik

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head' 2

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head' 2

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head' 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi's double dose of humour

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks