Ileana D’Cruz wants to do an action film

ADVERTISEMENT

Is social media validation important to Ileana? “Validation is not that important at all. I do agree on the motivation part because oddly enough posting about my workouts motivates me to workout as well. So, it makes me want to get up and ‘I should do it’,” informed Ileana.

Social media validation is not that important to actress Ileana D’Cruz, although she is an avid user of digital platforms. Ileana keeps entertaining her followers with regular workout posts.

Ileana made her big screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu film “Devadasu”. She made a name in Telugu cinema with hits such as “Pokiri”, “Jalsa”, “Kick”, and “Julayi”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was in 2012, she made her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu’s “Barfi!”. She then starred in “Main Tera Hero”, “Rustom”, “Baadshaho” and “Raid”.

“I still feel like there is so much more I could have done and there is so much more that I want to do, and there is no stopping when it comes to my work right now. There is no looking back for me. I can’t imagine doing anything else and there is so much more I want to do. I am weirdly hungrier now for work than how I was when I started out,” Ileana said.

Is there any genre in particular she would like to try out? “I think it’s an action film. I think I should dabble in something where I am kicking serious butt,” she said.