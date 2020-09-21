Checkout who is Ileana D’Cruz’s priority no. 1

Actress Ileana D’Cruz has urged everyone to make themselves their priority number one.

On Instagram, Ileana has posted a black and white picture of herself. “How about making yourself priority number 1? As one of my favourite poets @ventumonce told me, ‘How about admiring yourself like you admire poetry? Cause you are a walking poem’,” she wrote

“So many times, it’s just so much easier to look at your flaws and focus on them and you end up just fixating on that. You are so much more! You’re made of so much more!

“You’re different. You’re unique. You’re your own kind of beautiful. And no one can take that away from you. How about celebrating that?” she wrote, tagging her post with #learningeveryday, #workinprogress, #youarebeautiful and #bekind#bekindtoyou.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the 2019 multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan. –IANS/dc/vnc