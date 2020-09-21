Home Bollywood News

Checkout who is Ileana D’Cruz’s priority no. 1

By Glamsham Editorial
Ileana D'Cruz B&W
Ileana D'Cruz B&W

Actress Ileana D’Cruz has urged everyone to make themselves their priority number one.

On Instagram, Ileana has posted a black and white picture of herself. “How about making yourself priority number 1? As one of my favourite poets @ventumonce told me, ‘How about admiring yourself like you admire poetry? Cause you are a walking poem’,” she wrote

“So many times, it’s just so much easier to look at your flaws and focus on them and you end up just fixating on that. You are so much more! You’re made of so much more!

Advtg.

“You’re different. You’re unique. You’re your own kind of beautiful. And no one can take that away from you. How about celebrating that?” she wrote, tagging her post with #learningeveryday, #workinprogress, #youarebeautiful and #bekind#bekindtoyou.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the 2019 multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan. –IANS/dc/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleSunRisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl vs RCB
Next articleBenny Dayal’s ‘Jee le’ sends a very important message.

Related Articles

News

This is how Ileana D’Cruz runs away from responsibilities

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Ileana D'Cruz just goes with the flow of life when she wants to run away from responsibilities, going by her new...
Read more
News

Why does Ileana D’Cruz call herself ‘derpy dork head’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and also given herself a funny title.
Read more
News

Salman Khan was ‘Wanted’ 11 years ago!? Know more

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Salman Khan-starrer Wanted was released on this day 11 years ago. The 2009 thriller, which heralded Salman's golden...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Checkout who is Ileana D'Cruz's priority no. 1 1

Shoulder pain subsides, scan reports encouraging too: Ashwin

IANS - 0
Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had suffered a shoulder injury in Delhi Capitals' (DC) opening game against the Kings XI...
Checkout who is Ileana D'Cruz's priority no. 1 2

Amol Parashar: I don’t have to hide my face to walk...

Checkout who is Ileana D'Cruz's priority no. 1 2

NCB questions Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi in drugs-related case

Aditya Kripalani

Aditya Kripalani: Feminism is about equality

Checkout who is Ileana D'Cruz's priority no. 1 4

IPL: SRH opt to bowl against RCB (Toss)

Checkout who is Ileana D'Cruz's priority no. 1 5

50s from Padikkal, de Villiers power RCB to 163 against SRH

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks