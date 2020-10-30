Ileana D’Cruz & Randeep Hooda on the ‘work from home’ bandwagon for Unfair and Lovely

Advtg.

The recent turn of events following the lockdown has made it clear that the need for entertainment among viewers remains undeterred and with the passion to offer cinema, Sony Pictures Films India in association with Movie Tunnel Productions announced its next film, Unfair and Lovely.

It is a rib-tickling comedy that grapples with India’s unrelenting obsession with fair skin. Actors Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda will be essaying the lead roles in the upcoming production.

What’s exciting is that the actors who have been paired opposite each other for the first time kicked off the virtual script reading session for the forthcoming comic caper. Adhering to the social distancing safety norm, the actors got on a video call for the script reading and they have also begun shooting for its first schedule.

Ileana D’Cruz took to her social media handle and posted a picture of their script reading session. Her caption read, “Virtual Script reading be like…New Normal, new experiences, but same old excitement & thrill at the start of something new! #UnfairNLovely”

Advtg.

Randeep Hooda did the same and in the caption space, he wrote, “Virtual script reading before the shoot begins. Hello new normal!#UnfairNLovely”

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Unfair and Lovely is set in the backdrop of Haryana and it chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by the Indian society against dark skin. The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot in various locations across India