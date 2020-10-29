Ileana, Randeep on work from home mode for Unfair and Lovely

Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actors Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda indulged in virtual script-reading for their upcoming film, Unfair And Lovely.

Adhering to social distancing safety norms, the actors got on a video call for the script-reading even as they started shooting for the film’s first schedule.

Ileana posted a picture of their script-reading session on Instagram.

“Virtual Script reading be like…New Normal, new experiences, but same old excitement and thrill at the start of something new!” she captioned the image.

Randeep shared the same picture on his account on the photo-sharing website and captioned it: “Virtual script reading before the shoot begins. Hello new normal!”

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, “Unfair and Lovely” is set against the backdrop of Haryana and it chronicles the story of a dusky girl tamed by prejudices and biases held by Indian society against dark skin.

The film is slated for a 2021 release and will be shot across various locations in India.

–IANS

