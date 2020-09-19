Home Bollywood News

This is how Ileana D’Cruz runs away from responsibilities

By Glamsham Editorial
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz

Actress Ileana D’Cruz just goes with the flow of life when she wants to run away from responsibilities, going by her new social media post.

Ileana shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen paddling away in water.

View this post on Instagram

Me running away from my responsibilities 🤓 #byeeee

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

“Me running away from my responsibilities #byeeee,” she wrote.

Advtg.

The actress recently posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and gave herself a funny title.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan. –IANS/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleReema Kagti: Need anti marital rape laws
Next articleSSR mystery deepens as Sushant’s viscera not preserved properly, hints at ‘negligence’

Related Articles

News

Why does Ileana D’Cruz call herself ‘derpy dork head’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and also given herself a funny title.
Read more
News

Salman Khan was ‘Wanted’ 11 years ago!? Know more

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Salman Khan-starrer Wanted was released on this day 11 years ago. The 2009 thriller, which heralded Salman's golden...
Read more
News

SRK wishes health & happiness to PM Modi on his birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday evening to post birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks