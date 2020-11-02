Advtg.
Bollywood News

Imtiaz Ali posts throwback pictures from Antarctica visit

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Imtiaz Ali and his daughter Ida were in Antarctica earlier this year, and the filmmaker has now shared throwback pictures from the holiday. Opening up on the trip to the faraway locale, he thanked the universe for taking them as far as they could go.

Imtiaz posted a string of photographs from the trip to picturesque Antarctica. He posted photographs of snow-capped mountains, glaciers and big chunks of ice. He also shared a picture posing with his daughter Ida.

“#throwback1jan2020, thanking the universe for taking us as far as we could go on the first day of this year!!!” Imtiaz captioned the images.

Actor Vijay Varma commented on the photographs, saying: “Oh lord.”

Imtiaz has teamed with filmmakers Kabir Khan, Rima Das and Onir for a film titled “My Melbourne”. The quartet will work with selected Victorian filmmaking teams to mentor and shoot short films on the themes of race, disability, sexuality and gender. The shorts will be compiled into one film entitled “My Melbourne”, which will premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next year.

–IANS

dc/vnc

