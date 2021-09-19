HomeBollywoodNews

In a first after divorce, Adele posts Insta pic with boyfriend Rich Paul

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

London, Sep 19 (IANS) Grammy-winning singer Adele made her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul Instagram-official by posting a picture of them together for the first time on Sunday.

The couple confirmed their relationship in August.

- Advertisement -

The black and white picture was taken on the red carpet of an event. The singer has kept her relationship with Rich low-key so far.

She captioned the image with just a heart emoticon.

- Advertisement -

Adele finalised her divorced with Simon Konecki earlier this year. The two share the custody of their son Angelo.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ym/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSamantha snaps at reporter when asked about seperation rumours
Next articleDua Lipa, Mega Thee Stallion's 28-city tour to begin in Feb 2022
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,589FansLike
43,779FollowersFollow
6,233FollowersFollow
57,518FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv