Home Bollywood News

Meiyang Chang to explore forgotten places of India

By Glamsham Editorial

Actor-singer Meiyang Chang will be seen exploring the essence of India through his new show, ‘Lost Essence of India.’

“India boasts of an immensely rich culture and architecture, and we only know about the popular and promoted aspects of it. There are a million more places, stories and experiences that are yet to be discovered. And that’s what we set out to do with Lost Essence of India’,” said Chang, who is hosting the show.

“I have been to Goa and Kashmir before, and yet, I was unaware of the existence of these experiences. It was a breath-taking, mindset-changing journey through lesser taken paths to discover the lost essence of some magnificent places in India. I pray you love this journey and get to experience it someday while being a responsible tourist. Respect nature and nature will love you back,” he added.

Advtg.

In the Discovery Channel show, Chang will be exploring the Rivona Caves in Goa, Saraswat Brahmin Cuisine, Choharnag, and Naranag Temple in Kashmir. –IANS/sug/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleJude Law becomes a father for the sixth time
Next articleBarun Sobti’s new crime film

Related Articles

Latest News

Oprah Winfrey: United States in a moment of reckoning

Glamsham Editorial - 0
As unrest continues in the US after the death of George Floyd, Oprah Winfrey feels people in the US are not only fighting police violence
Read more
Latest News

Docu-film 'Listen To The Sea' to show impact of Cyclone Fani

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A new documentary titled "Listen To The Sea" narrates the story of Cyclone Fani, one of the countrys greatest calamities, and its impact on people.
Read more
Latest News

Ivan Carter: World aware of the importance of nature now

Glamsham Editorial - 0
"Carter's W.A.R." host Ivan Carter feels the world has become more aware of the importance of nature amid the coronavirus crisis
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks