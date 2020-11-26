Indian film frat mourns Diego Maradona's demise

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) The Indian film fraternity on Thursday mourned the death of football legend Diego Maradona on social media.

Maradona passed away at 60 of a massive cardiac arrest two weeks after being discharged from hospital. He underwent surgery for a blood clot in the brain.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said that it was Maradona, who made football beautiful.

Advtg.

“Diego Maradona….you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP….” SRK wrote.

Malayalam icon Mohanlal called him a legend.

“Rest in Peace Legend #diegomaradona #Legend,” Mohanlal tweeted.

Advtg.

Actor Ranveer Singh was heartbroken as he shared a picture of Maradona along with a heartbreak emoji and the hashtag #diegomaradona.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan called Maradona “Greatest Of All Times” (GOAT).

” #RIPMaradona legend! #GOAT,” Abhishek wrote.

Advtg.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said: “Rest In Power.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said there will never be another like the footballer.

“There will never be another #DiegoMaradona. His game and his story was inspirational. Especially during my early difficult days in Mumbai,” Anupam said.

Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a picture along with Maradona.

She wrote: “Had the honour of meeting this legend. RiP #diegomaradona.”

Filmmaker Asif Kapadia, who made a documentary on the life of the footballer, wrote: “Cant quite believe DM has gone. Hard to process. He always seemed indestructible. I had 10 hours with the man!! I touched his left foot. We did our best to show the world the man, the myth, the fighter he was. The greatest #legend #DiegoMaradona @MaradonaMovie #Diego #maradona”

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: “RIP legend #DiegoMaradona.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said: “GOAT #DiegoMaradona #Rip Legend.”

Actor Kunal Kemmu just shared a heartbreak emoji.

Actor Randeep Hooda said “Adios Maradona.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that football has lost one of its greatest icons.

“A true legend. RIP #diegomaradona.”

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas said: “Farewell legend.”

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor bid his adieu to the “god of football”.

Boney wrote: “God of Football has moved on. Team of #Maidaan mourns the passing away of #DiegoMaradona. Legends never die. Their legacy lives on. #ripmaradona”.

–IANS

dc/vnc