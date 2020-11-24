Advtg.
'Indian Idol 12' contestant says he swept floors on set

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) When Indian Idol 12 premieres soon, contestant Yuvraj Medhe from Maharashtra will be of special interest to many viewers. It has come to light that Yuvraj used to sweep the floors on the set of the show, and has triumphed against all odds to qualify as a contestant on season 12.

Sony TV, the channel that airs the popular music reality show, tweeted a promo on Twitter showing Yuvraj at audition. His performance makes judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya emotional.

Reshammiya goes on to praise him for his hard work.

“I used to take notes of the tips and suggestions that judges gave after each performance on ‘Indian Idol’, and improvised my singing keeping those in mind,” Yuvraj says in the video.

Indian Idol, hosted by Aditya Narayan, also has Vishal Dadlani as a judge.

Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan discloses a painful personal story to Rahul Vaidya about the time his wedding got called off
Next articleAbility to start well has helped me score big against India: Smith

