'Indian Idol 13' contestant stuns Vishal Dadlani with her Big B avatar

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Singer, songwriter, and composer Vishal Dadlani was stunned looking at the performance of ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Anushka Patra on megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s hit track ‘Pag Ghungroo Baandh’ from the 1982 film ‘Namak Halaal’.

The movie is known for a number of reasons and one among them is the late actress Smita Patil, who is known for her serious roles in parallel cinema becoming part of a commercial masala film, proving that she can do well in both. Apart from it, Big B’s dialogue,’I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language,’ also became everyone’s favourite.

Furthermore, the contestant also amazed the judges with her Big B avatar which made the performance a complete package of entertainment.

Vishal said: “Anushka, you performed the male part of the song so magically. I can only say that whoever said that there are no boundaries said was right. You conquer the stage when you are performing, and today you sang Bappi Da’s song so beautifully.”

He also praised her for singing Bappi Lahiri’s composition and then giving the performance in Bachchan’s style with so much energy.

“We all salute Bappi Da and remember him for his composition, not only him. Matching Bachchan sir’s energy is not easy, but you nailed it by performing this legendary song,” he added.

Legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar along with the cast of ‘Double XL’ including Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will be appearing as celebrity guests on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/kvd