Bollywood News

Indie single ‘Jab the world’ in Top 50 rock radio charts

Indian musician Vineet Singh Hukmani's recently-released single 'Jab the world' has burst into the DRT Top 50 rock radio charts

By Glamsham Bureau
Indian musician Vineet Singh Hukmani’s recently-released single “Jab the world” has burst into the DRT (Digital Radio Tracker) Top 50 rock radio charts, which measures a song’s play time on radio stations across the US.

The fun song, about the world getting vaccinated for Covid among other things, is now the 12th most played rock song in the US, and it features in a list dominated by bands including AC/DC, Green Day, Foo Fighters, The Offspring and Papa Roach among others.

“It’s a mixture of disbelief and immense gratitude to be alongside the legendary bands I have idolised. more than that it has given me hope, demonstrated that the path I have been placed on is really going somewhere,” Vineet tells us.

“Harnessing the power of global radio that allows nine billion people to discover new music is critical to have your music heard and for it to climb the radio charts. This starts the cycle of discovery leading to Youtube and digital streaming momentum,” he adds.

His earlier release this year, “Dreamin out loud”, was also at number one on the World Radio Independent Top 20, and number one on the European Radio Top 100.

“I am truly overwhelmed to share chart space with the legends but amazingly relieved with the realisation that my indian counterparts who create global quality English music in India have a world chart-busting future,” he says.

