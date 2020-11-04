Indus Creed rocker Uday Benegal back with new songs for web series

Advtg.

BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Uday Benegal, lead vocalist of the band Indus Creed, is excited about his upcoming digital debut. He has two songs coming up for the musical web series, The Socho Project.

According to the singer, the story of the web series, about the constant struggle of independent musicians in India — interested him.

“The story of the web series is so much of our story. This is also the first time that I am lending my voice to a web series. I am an independent musician, so I have closely encountered real struggles. The story of the web series also addresses the issue of music mafia, how the room for original music is getting closed due to commercialisation of music, and the controlling nature of producers on artistes. For an Indian independent musician, these are critical things and the subject is close to my heart,” Uday told IANS, informing that he sang two songs for the show.

Abhigyan and Mrinal Jha’s series The Socho Project features 25 original musical tracks. The web series features Lopamudra Raut, Gaurav Khanna, Gunjan Utreja, Gurpreet Bedi, Donal Bisht, Sahil Vaid, Alekh Sangal and Arif Zakaria.

