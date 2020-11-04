Advtg.
Bollywood News

Indus Creed rocker Uday Benegal back with new songs for web series

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Uday Benegal, lead vocalist of the band Indus Creed, is excited about his upcoming digital debut. He has two songs coming up for the musical web series, The Socho Project.

According to the singer, the story of the web series, about the constant struggle of independent musicians in India — interested him.

Advtg.

“The story of the web series is so much of our story. This is also the first time that I am lending my voice to a web series. I am an independent musician, so I have closely encountered real struggles. The story of the web series also addresses the issue of music mafia, how the room for original music is getting closed due to commercialisation of music, and the controlling nature of producers on artistes. For an Indian independent musician, these are critical things and the subject is close to my heart,” Uday told IANS, informing that he sang two songs for the show.

Abhigyan and Mrinal Jha’s series The Socho Project features 25 original musical tracks. The web series features Lopamudra Raut, Gaurav Khanna, Gunjan Utreja, Gurpreet Bedi, Donal Bisht, Sahil Vaid, Alekh Sangal and Arif Zakaria.

(Arundhuti Banerjee can be contacted at arundhuti.b@ians.in)

Advtg.

–IANS

aru/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleBig B posts 'then and then' pic collage with son Abhishek
Next articleFIR against unknown persons following Poonam Pandey 'photoshoot'
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Domestic cricketer in Pakistan tests positive for Covid-19

IANS - 0
Karachi, Nov 4 (IANS) A domestic cricketer in Pakistan, taking part in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.According to a...
Asim Riaz flaunting his cool leather jacket and enjoying his Dubai work vacation

Asim Riaz flaunting his cool leather jacket and enjoying his Dubai...

US election 2020: Lizzo bares it all in optimistic election day message

US election 2020: Lizzo bares it all in optimistic election day...

Indus Creed rocker Uday Benegal back with new songs for web series 1

Warner 1st to score over 500 runs in 6 consecutive IPL...

Pooja Banerjee keeps a Karwa Chauth fast while shooting for Kumkum Bhagya

Pooja Banerjee keeps a Karwa Chauth fast while shooting for Kumkum...

Indus Creed rocker Uday Benegal back with new songs for web series 2

Vidya Malavade on going back to college in ‘Mismatched’

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks