Indywood Talent Hunt International 2020 to be conducted online

Kochi, Sep 28 (IANS) After a successful edition in 2019, Indywood Talent Hunt International 2020 will be conducted online this year due to the Covid pandemic, said the organisers.

Indywood Talent Hunt (ITH) is a part of Project Indywood, an ambitious $10 billion project that envisions to brand Indian movies globally and to establish India as the venue for the largest investor friendly market in the world.

Winners get an opportunity to get exposed to the film industry via Indywood.

The 2019 edition witnessed around 2000 finalists.

The international cultural fiesta is ready to gear up with the new standard online edition picking up the most recommended categories, including music, dance, art, acting, and social media.

The music category is broadly divided into vocals and instruments, and the participants can choose their field of interest.

The dance category is divided into Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Folk and Western.

Except for the social media category, which is open for the UAE and India, all others are to be held exclusively for the UAE.

The ITH has witnessed a record 20,000 participants and achieved 215 placements in the entertainment industry in the last five years.

Sohan Roy, Founder of Project Indywood, said they have been organizing the Indywood Talent Hunt since 2015.

“Through this event, our aim is to identify talented young Indians and guide them into varied fields of the entertainment industry, be it fashion, acting, music, direction. I firmly believe only the youth of tomorrow can make a possible revolutionary change in the industry,” said Roy.

Online voting and a YouTube Streaming Round will be held from November 1 to 10.

This will be the first round on the basis of which finalists will be shortlisted for the grand finale to be held on November 27 and 28 via virtual platforms.

Registrations and submissions are open till September 30. For interested artists to sign in, registrations are now open on the official website www.indywoodtalenthunt.com.

