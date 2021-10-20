Influencer Radhika Seth makes acting debut with 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Radhika Seth, a known social media influencer, is all set to make her debut as an actor with the upcoming comedy series ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’.

Radhika said: “I’m so excited for everyone to watch my debut show: ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’. It almost feels surreal that this is finally happening. I moved to Mumbai almost 6 years ago from Delhi with hopes and dreams of acting, something I’ve always been drawn towards since I was little.”

She added: “I didn’t think it was actually real till I reached the set on my first day. There’s something so magical about how sets work and the energy on there was so amazing.”

‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is inspired by the French multi-season show, ‘Dix Pour Cent’ (Ten Per Cent), will start streaming on Netflix on October 29. The show offers hilarious glimpses into the world of glitz, glamour and drama.

The French original, which ran from 2015 to 2020, had a procession of international stars, from Isabelle Adjani to Sigourney Weaver and Monica Belucci, from Guy Marchand to Jean Reno.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the Indian series will be directed by Shaad Ali, and will feature Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayush Mehra and Ahana Kumra, and include special appearances by Jackie Shroff, Farah Khan, Sarika and Richa Chaddha, among others. It provides an inside look at what goes into the making of a Bollywood star.

Talking about working with veteran stars, Radhika said: “Working with seasoned actors like Rajat sir and Soni ma’am was such a learning experience that I will cherish forever. They made a newcomer like me feel so welcomed and were always willing to offer advice and anecdotes which was of great help to me for my journey of CMA.”

“It has been a process of endless auditions, rejections, and finally some acceptance. I couldn’t be happier to be starting my journey with CMA.”

–IANS

dc/kr