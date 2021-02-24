ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Don Lee wants to cast Mahesh Manjrekar as a gangster!

International action director Don Lee is keen on directing actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar in the role of a gangster someday

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 24: International action director Don Lee is keen on directing actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar in the role of a gangster someday! The duo has collaborated on Mahesh Manjrekar’s forthcoming directorial, a war-drama web series “1962: The War in the Hills”.

Expressing his eagerness to direct Manjrekar in a gangster’s role and sharing his experience of working with him in the web series, Lee shared, “I would love to be able to direct Mahesh in a movie, to have him play a gangster. Mahesh has been awesome. He’s a genius, he’s a problem solver. I’ve enjoyed working with Mahesh. I’ve learnt a lot from him. I mean he’s one of the best people I’ve ever seen in this business.”

“I think Mahesh is an amazing filmmaker to be honest, and one of the best editors I’ve ever seen. Like I said, I’ve enjoyed working with him and we have a lot of creative conversations,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee has been associated with stunt direction in the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” franchise and “Star Trek Beyond” among other global hits.

“1962: The War In The Hills”, a 10-episode series, streams on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium from February 26.

The series, inspired by true events, has been shot in the higher terrains of Ladakh and remote villages across India, and it features Abhay Deol, Akash Thosar, Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Gandotra, Annup Sonii, Meiyang Chang, Mahie Gill, Rochelle Rao, and Hemal Ingle in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRakhi Sawant urges fans to pray for her mother
Next articleKajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate 22 years of marriage
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Mumbai Saga’ to release in theater on this date

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles.
Read more
News

Hemal Ingle feared about ‘Sairat’ star Akash Thosar

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hemal Ingle has revealed that she initially thought actor Akash Thosar would not be a friendly person
Read more
News

Mahie Gill gets emotional reuniting with Abhay Deol

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Reuniting with Abhay Deol 12 years after Dev.D was an emotional moment for Mahie Gill
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Nia Sharma turns white angel

Nia Sharma turns white angel in new photo-op

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma looks every inch stunning dressed in an all-white mesh ensemble, in her new social...

Acclaimed Punjabi singer Sikander passes away

Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Poster

Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in cinemas on July 30

Madhuri Dixit in a boomerang video

Madhuri Dixit garners whopping fan following

Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate 22 years of marriage

Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate 22 years of marriage

Rakhi Sawant urges fans to pray for her mother

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021