IPL viewership up by 28% compared to last year: BARC report

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is garnerinng more viewership than its previous season, according to data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. 

“The IPL was a blessing to all those who wanted something from the ‘old normal’. The viewership of the IPL has increased from last season, as the data shows,” BARCIndia have informed in s tweet.

Data provided by BARC shows IPL 13 registered 7 billion viewing minutes for the first 41 matches aired across 21 channels, which is 28 per cent higher as compared to IPL 12 at the same stage. IPL 12 had got 5.5 billion viewing minutes for 44 matches aired across 24 channels. 

The data also showed that performance per match of IPL 13 is higher than the last season. The cume reach of IPL 13 for 41 matches was 108 million, 11 per cent higher than IPL 12. Earlier, it had registered 98 million of cume reach. 

Some netizens felt that Covid-19 had a role to play in the viewership change. 

“Nobody can watch on the stadium, so its ultimate everyone can watch only on TV. So it’s obvious the number of view will be higher.. you must thanks to COVID 19 lockdown. Its played major part,” one wrote. 

Another wrote: “It helps that audience is ‘locked down’ in front of TV, without access to other live entertainment.”

IPL 2020 is being hosted in UAE this year, from September 19 to November 10.

–IANS

nn/vnc

