Iqbal Khan: OTT self-censorship shouldn't come at cost of creative freedom

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Iqbal Khan says OTT platforms create space for stories and experimentation. While content creators should be responsible, self-censorship should not limit storytelling.

Iqbal, who was last seen in the web series “Crackdown”, is currently shooting an upcoming series in the scenic hill town.

“OTT has taken stories to mobiles and laptops, and can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. I believe that over a period of time synergies will work out between these platforms. Content can be customised for the platforms. As the authorities are mulling self-censorship on OTT platforms, cognisance will be taken of the nature of content being released by responsible content creators. I believe that such censorship would not come at the cost of creative freedom.”

Advtg.

Starting his career with music videos, Iqbal worked in several television serials before he made his digital debut with the show “The Bull Of Dalal Street” earlier this year. This was followed by “Crackdown”.

“The initial success of OTT prompted me to go for more. I believe that in a short period of time OTT platforms have been able to blur the boundaries of language and geography. Now, good content in any language can be viewed and enjoyed in any part of the world. There are so many stories being told online that good actors can explore much more compared to television or films. However, I always choose a project based on content, irrespective of the exhibition platform or the language,” Iqbal mentioned.

–IANS

Advtg.

aru/vnc