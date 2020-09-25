Home Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan's son Babil: I hate realising everyday that you're gone

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a throwback picture of his father on social media and said that he hates realising everyday that he is gone.

Babil posted a picture from his childhood days omn Instagram, where Irrfan is seen holding something in his hand and the father-duo son seemed intrigued looking at it.

“I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’),” Babil wrote as the caption.

Irrfan passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year.

The actor was still under treatment when he returned to acting with “Angrezi Medium”, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, “Hindi Medium”.

Irrfan’s final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood’s last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.

In “Angrezi Medium”, Irrfan played a smalltown father willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter’s dream of a foreign education, so much so that he lands in a hilarious mess.

