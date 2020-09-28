Home Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens moving note

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has penned an emotional note for his father and said that he would give every cell in his presence to remember his skin.

Babil took to Instagram and shared a motley of pictures of his father Irrfan and him, working behind the camera.

He wrote, “I’m working Baba. You pushed through demons, up in your feelings, no one gets it, no? I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin, My spinal chord will rotate and my soul can implode, in a search to feel you close, I wish I would have known how it feels to end, so I can begin.”

Advtg.

“Why are you surprised? It’s the job of the Politician to choose to lie, and when I’m bleeding, I know, sleep is just death being shy. I pray for you, our farmers, in our self-illusiveness we thought we were better, I hope we can surrender. I hope we find a way. I miss you India. (No political comments please, this is not a political expression.)”

Babil and his mother Sutapa Sikdar keep sharing memories of Irrfan on social media. The actor passed away in Mumbai on April 29 this year.

Irrfan was still under treatment when he returned to acting with “Angrezi Medium”, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, “Hindi Medium”.

Advtg.

Irrfan’s final film, incidentally, has also been Bollywood’s last release in the theatres for now, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a total lockdown of the nation.

In “Angrezi Medium”, Irrfan played a small town father willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter’s dream of a foreign education, so much so that he lands in a hilarious mess. –ians/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleFootfairy Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in a psychological crime-thriller
Next articleIIT Madras, ESPN's AI tool 'Superstats' to enhance IPL experience

Related Articles

News

Bhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Bhavesh Kumar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film 'P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar', says he does not...
Read more
News

Irrfan Khan’s wife makes some revelations about their life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On the occasion of Daughters' Day, late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar revealed how the two "desperately" wanted to have a...
Read more
News

Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana tests covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has shared that she has tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, she took...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens moving note 1

KL Rahul a captain in the making, says Ness Wadia

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Ness Wadia, co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, has heaped praise on team's skipper KL Rahul, saying he a very...
Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens moving note 2

Don't compare Samson with Dhoni: Gambhir, Sreesanth

5 reasons why Anushka Shetty is one of the most-talented actresses of the South Indian film industry

5 reasons why Anushka Shetty is one of the most-talented actresses...

Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens moving note 3

IIT Madras, ESPN's AI tool 'Superstats' to enhance IPL experience

Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens moving note 4

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens moving note

Footfairy Trailer Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in a psychological crime-thriller

Footfairy Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks