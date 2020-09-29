Home Bollywood News

Irrfan's son Babil shares pictures of late actor's grave

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Babil Khan on Tuesday shared a few pictures of the resting place of his father, late actor Irrfan Khan.

On Instagram, Babil gave a glimpse of Irrfan’s younger son Ayaan watering the grave. In another image, we can see flowers laid out on it.

Babil also explained how his father always liked wilderness and trees all around.

“Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong. mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic is always removed from that wilderness,” he wrote.

“Here’s what my beautiful mamma wrote: ‘Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his…where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing… The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely’,” Babil added.

Irrfan died in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon infection for a while.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Irrfan's wife Sutapa appeals to legalise CBD oil in India

