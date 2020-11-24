Advtg.
Bollywood News

Irrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has revealed a funny prank his father used to play on the family. Irrfan would always record videos when his family was posing for pictures and his son Ayaan took some time to understand the prank.

Sharing such a video of themselves on his verified Instagram account, Babil wrote: “Baba used to think it was still very funny to record videos when he said he’d take a picture, and Ayaan was always the last one to realise it. Familia.”

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year. His son Babil keeps his memories alive by sharing stories about the late actor and photographs of him on social media.

Advtg.

On Diwali, Babil shared a smiling photograph of his father and wrote: “I still feel like you’ve gone for a long shoot, a long schedule underwater and you’ll come back to me, to the surface again.”

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan.

–IANS

Advtg.

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article'Scam 1992' has given a push to my career: Anjali Barot
Next articleMaharajapuram not Maldives: Adah Sharma's jibe at B'wood's vacay frenzy
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Irrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play 1

Papon's fans make his birthday special

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Singer Papon was overwhelmed to see fans getting together and indulging in humanitarian activities on his 45th birthday on Tuesday.The...
Irrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play 2

Maharajapuram not Maldives: Adah Sharma's jibe at B'wood's vacay frenzy

Irrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play 3

Irrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play

Irrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play 3

'Scam 1992' has given a push to my career: Anjali Barot

Irrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play 3

Sara Ali Khan's imparts words of wisdom

Irrfan's son recalls funny prank late actor used to play 6

Kohli, Ashwin nominated for Player of the Decade award

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks