Irrfan's son shares image of late actor's grave decorated with roses

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Babil Khan has recently shared a picture of the grave of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, adorned with red roses. It seems like the grave has also been given a fresh coat of white paint.

With the image, Babil penned a note drawing from Russian auteur Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1979 sci-fi classic, “Stalker”.

“‘When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.’ – Tarkovsky. Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who,” Babil wrote.

Incidentally, Babil posted the image of the grave days after actor Shekhar Suman had called it “unkempt” and even suggested a white marble grave for Irrfan, who died on April 29.

