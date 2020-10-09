Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Irrfan's son shares image of late actor's grave decorated with roses

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Babil Khan has recently shared a picture of the grave of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, adorned with red roses. It seems like the grave has also been given a fresh coat of white paint.

With the image, Babil penned a note drawing from Russian auteur Andrei Tarkovsky’s 1979 sci-fi classic, “Stalker”.

“‘When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.’ – Tarkovsky. Here’s to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who,” Babil wrote.

Advtg.

Incidentally, Babil posted the image of the grave days after actor Shekhar Suman had called it “unkempt” and even suggested a white marble grave for Irrfan, who died on April 29.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleUstad Amjad Ali Khan's grandsons make musical debut on his b'day
Next articleRapper Raftaar launches song by rising artistes Rish & Ragha

Related Articles

News

Shekhar Suman feels Irrfan Khan’s grave is ‘unkempt’, suggests marble covering

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Shekhar Suman feels the grave of late actor Irrfan Khan looks unkempt. On Wednesday, he suggested a marble covering for the...
Read more
News

Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant’s death rather than B’wood-drug nexus

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Shekhar Suman seems disappointed with the way investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have slowed down....
Read more
News

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lauds Shekhar Suman, Ankita Lokhande’s efforts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has words of encouragement for actors Shekhar Suman and Ankita Lokhande, who are fighting for justice for late Sushant...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks