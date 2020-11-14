Advtg.
Bollywood News

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Sutapa Sikdar got nostalgic on her first Diwali after the demise of husband Irrfan Khan. On Saturday, she shared a throwback photograph on Instagram where a young Irrfan feeds their infant son with a spoon and she watches.

“Diwali Ages ago when baba had to feed them and he has fed them right things to now walk alone. irrfan may you shine upon them always from the world of stars #Happychildren’sday #happydiwali,” Sutapa captioned the image.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 this year. The actor, who was battling cancer for the past couple of years, succumbed to a colon infection at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital at the age of 54.

Advtg.

The actor is survived by his wife and their two sons Babil and Ayaan

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleGracy Singh to celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor 1

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Sutapa Sikdar got nostalgic on her first Diwali after the demise of husband Irrfan Khan. On Saturday, she shared a...
Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor 2

Gracy Singh to celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor 2

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor 4

Sunny Leone goes incognito for jetty ride

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor 5

Mahesh Babu's Diwali advice: Keep environment safe from pollution

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor 6

Indian Premier League 2020 — A Perfect 10

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks