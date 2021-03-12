ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif’s tips to sister Isabelle Kaif on Bollywood debut

In films, it is actually going to be more hard work than what you are thinking probably

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle is all set for her Hindi debut film Time To Dance. Isabelle’s got a few very important tips from her superstar sister, to understand the big world of Bollywood.

“She (Katrina) watched the trailer and the songs that have come out so far, and after watching them she sent me a long message. I am in Agra now, shooting. So we are away from each other. She said to me, ‘in films, it is actually going to be more hard work than what you are thinking probably, so focus on the work first and do not get distracted by anything else’,” Isabelle recalls.

“My sister also said that you cannot get the liking of 100 per cent people but that should not demotivate you. It is okay, no one gets that, but do not take criticism personally or in your heart so much that it hurts you. She watched the song when it came out and told me that I am looking nice while dancing! I am happy!” she adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Time To Dance, Isabelle Kaif portrays a dancer who participates in a competition to save her dance academy. However, during the rehearsals, she has a leg injury and that changes everything in her life and sets new challenges.

Her Bollywood debut will happen in theatres, what with theatres opening post pandemic, so what’s her frame of mind? “I thought I would be nervous because it is my debut film, but surprisingly I am excited to know what the audience feels. So, I am enjoying the moment, since the trailer released and the reactions started pouring in. This is my first film, so I am rather eager to know what the audience thinks. Also, since I am shooting for my next film here in Agra, my mind is invested in that, too. So, there is no anxiety for the release, rather excitement,” she replies

Directed by Stanley D’Costa, the film also features Sooraj Pancholi, Waluscha De Sousa, Saqib Saleem, and Rajpal Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

— Arundhuti Banerjee

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAlia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji visit Shiv temple, for ‘something special’
Next articleArijit Singh turns composer with Sanya Malhotra starrer ‘Pagglait’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif quotes Leo Tolstoy

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Katrina Kaif's has posted a stunning picture of herself and doled out words of wisdom
Read more
News

Nikitin Dheer approached for Bigg Boss 15?

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Nikitin Dheer has a busy year ahead, with three major Bollywood films lined up
Read more
News

Sooraj Pancholi: Tedious but thrilling to learn professional dancing

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Sooraj Pancholi underwent extensive training twice a day for months to imbibe a few new dance forms for his role.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021