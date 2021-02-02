ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera.

By Glamsham Editorial
Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz
Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera. Isha adds that she found it quite challenging.

Roz roz is has been created by Shilpa Rao and the alternative rock band The Yellow Diary.

“The Yellow Diary and Shilpa Rao blend seamlessly. I would love a ‘Roz roz’ kind of collaboration with beautiful, sensitive artistes who want to create and not merely imitate. This is the first time I will be dancing as part of a music video. The shoot was challenging but fun,” Isha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music video of the song also features dancer-actor Arjun Menon. It captures the challenges of a modern-day love story, expressed through contemporary dance with elements of ballet. It song releases on February 4.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleKajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself
Next articleJadeja 2.0 will be missed as Axar looks to replace him
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shilpa Rao collaborates with Amit Trivedi for ‘Raavan’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Shilpa Rao collaborates with composer-singer Amit Trivedi for a new track titled Raavan. The song is sung by Shilpa and Trivedi, who has also...
Read more
News

Kaleen Bhaiya is back with Mirzapur 2; watch trailer

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Trailer of the anticipated web series Mirzapur 2 finally released on Tuesday after almost a year-long wait, with adequate violence and drama duly in...
Read more
News

SD Burman’s music still mattes to new age singers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sachin Dev Burman, fondly Burman da or Sachin korta to friends and colleagues in his time, passed away in 1975, but the legacy of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kajol shared a lesson that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught her; it is important to keep a promise one has made to oneself

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly

Kunal Kemmu as 'Silsila' in the Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Silsila’ turns 14

Waluscha De Sousa

Karan Wahi, Waluscha De Sousa to host ‘Indian Pro Music League’

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021