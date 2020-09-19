Home Bollywood News

Check out Ishaan Khatter’s body transformation video.

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Ishaan Khatter has posted a video on his beefed-up body transformation.

Ishaan took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his workout and diet schedule of almost two months. In the clip, he is seen lifting heavy weights and eating clean.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: “The real grind. A major part of the physical prep on.. When @macriaan told me he wanted a “sakht launda” in Blackie, it had to be done. Jo mangta hai woh mangtaich hai.”

“Few people know what it takes, so I cut together a little montage. 80 per cent of the days, you aren’t motivated. Those are the days that count. Where ever you are, however you are. 6 months of the grind in 2 and a half minutes. Almost 6 kgs of a clean bulk in 2 months. All work. No ball talk. Let’s go.”

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to the comment section and wrote: “Babbar Sherrrr.”

On the work front, Ishaan will next be seen in “Khaali Peeli”, set to release digitally on October 2. The film was earlier scheduled to release in June this year, but has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that led to closure of cinema halls.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the romantic action drama “Khaali Peeli” co-stars Ananya Panday. –IANS/dc/vnc

