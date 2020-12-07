Bollywood News

Ishaan Khatter says his two upcoming films belong to 'very different worlds'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Ishaan Khatter says that he is super excited about the variety of projects that he has in his kitty, with a couple of films in very different genres coming up.

Ishaan’s upcoming films are “Phone Bhoot”, a horror-comedy, and “Pippa”, a war drama.

“As an audience I love the horror comedy genre because the plot gets twisted every now and then, which makes the film an interesting watch. If I look at it from a performer’s point of view, so many shades of emotion are rolled into one character. Also, I have to say that our film ‘Phone Bhoot’ is directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is interesting that Gurmeet is one of the directors of web series ‘Mirzapur’, and his show released on the same day as our show ‘A Suitable Boy’. People loved ‘Mirzapur’ and also ‘A Suitable Boy’. So obviously the next thing that should have happened is we are working together! This is so cool!” Ishaan told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

In “Phone Bhoot”, Ishaan shares screen-space with Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Chaturvedi.

“Pippa”, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, is based on the book “The Burning Chaffees” by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

“The film is based on the Bangladesh Liberation War and is set in 1971. It is a different world altogether for me and I am reading a lot about it. Of course, the script will be my Bible but there will be an emotional and physical transformation, too. I am excited to indulge in two very different worlds!” added Ishaan.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aru/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRahul Dev talks about his upcoming medical thriller
Next article'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter

Related Articles

Health & Lifestyle

Ishaan Khatter says his two upcoming films belong to 'very different worlds'

IANS - 0
Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Ishaan Khatter says that he is super excited about the variety of projects that he has in his...
Read more
News

Katrina Kaif shares her workout routine for the day

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Katrina Kaif on Friday shared her workout routine for the day, and revealed the secret behind her enviable figure.She shared...
Read more
News

Ranveer wears a pearl neck piece, netizens wonder if it is Deepika's

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Ranveer Singh has tried out a new style statement on social media, and fans are wondering if he has borrowed...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ishaan Khatter says his two upcoming films belong to 'very different worlds' 1

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Ishaan Khatter says his two upcoming films belong to 'very different worlds' 2

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Ishaan Khatter says his two upcoming films belong to 'very different worlds' 3

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Ishaan Khatter says his two upcoming films belong to 'very different worlds' 4

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Ishaan Khatter says his two upcoming films belong to 'very different worlds' 5

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Ishaan Khatter says his two upcoming films belong to 'very different worlds' 6

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020