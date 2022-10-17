scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria’s ‘Nature 4 Nature’ first look revealed

By Glamsham Editorial
Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria's 'Nature 4 Nature' first look revealed
Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria in Nature 4 Nature _ pic courtesy insagram

For the first time, Ishaan and Tara Sutaria will be seen together for their upcoming project ‘Nature 4 Nature’. The official teaser of their upcoming project was released today offering a much awaited sneak peek to the fans.

Giving a brief glimpse of what the project might hold, the teaser opens the door to one’s imagination by packaging two contrasting scenes together. The teaser leaves the audience baffled and intrigued as it starts with Ishaan and Tara moving about in an office setting with a gloomy looks on their faces. Soon both the characters discover a door that opens to nature and teleports them away to the wilderness, leaving us wondering what they are up to.

Ishaan said, “It’s a pleasure championing this project, and I’m excited to share it.”

While Tara Sutaria said, “Exploring nature and the wilderness was such an unusually wonderful experience. Can’t wait for October 31 for the big reveal.”

Backed by Yash Birla Ventures and film producer Anand Pandit, the teaser offers a refreshing outlook on our daily mundane lives. But we will have to wait with bated breath until 31st October for the premiere.

Previous article
West Indies need to wake up, start being as professional as they can be when batting: Simmons
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nazriya Nazim

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Hina Khan

Kiara Advani

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US