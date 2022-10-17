Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria’s ‘Nature 4 Nature’ first look revealed

For the first time, Ishaan and Tara Sutaria will be seen together for their upcoming project ‘Nature 4 Nature’. The official teaser of their upcoming project was released today offering a much awaited sneak peek to the fans.

Giving a brief glimpse of what the project might hold, the teaser opens the door to one’s imagination by packaging two contrasting scenes together. The teaser leaves the audience baffled and intrigued as it starts with Ishaan and Tara moving about in an office setting with a gloomy looks on their faces. Soon both the characters discover a door that opens to nature and teleports them away to the wilderness, leaving us wondering what they are up to.

Ishaan said, “It’s a pleasure championing this project, and I’m excited to share it.”

While Tara Sutaria said, “Exploring nature and the wilderness was such an unusually wonderful experience. Can’t wait for October 31 for the big reveal.”

Backed by Yash Birla Ventures and film producer Anand Pandit, the teaser offers a refreshing outlook on our daily mundane lives. But we will have to wait with bated breath until 31st October for the premiere.