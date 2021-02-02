ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ishaan, Siddhant ask Katrina to 'workout with the boyzz!'

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on Tuesday posted a hilarious workout video on Instagram and asked actress Katrina Kaif to workout with the boys. The three stars are currently busy shooting their upcoming horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot.

In the Instagram clip, Ishaan and Siddhant are first seen exercising seriously and then they slowly shift to having fun with their workout bands and equipment.

“@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz! #Quick2Mins #SiddShaan #PhoneBhoot @phonebhoot @excelmovies,” Siddhant wrote as the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina took to the comment section and called the video a “creative genius”.

“@ishaankhatterthis is creative genius,” she commented.

She added: “Awesome. U guys have done more shooting then me today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

–IANS

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBlack Panther spin-off series in the works
Next articleUmesh Shukla backs Hindi remake of ‘Oh My Kadavule’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Katrina Kaif starts shoot for 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. The actress shared the update...
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Deepika Padukone defines February with blush pink mood; greeted the month with a stunning picture
Read more
News

Government allows 100% theatre occupancy with strict Covid-19 protocols

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Government has announced a fresh set of guidelines for cinema theatres, allowing 100% occupancy from Monday but with strict Covid-19 protocols.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Isha Talwar for music video Roz roz

Isha Talwar puts on dancing shoes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Isha Talwar says her upcoming music video Roz roz marks the first time that she has danced in front of the camera.

Kajol: Always keep the promise you made to yourself

Malaika shares her 'idea of candid'

Danish pop star Hasan Shah makes Indian debut with 'Hawa'

Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis: I missed the live gig vibe terribly

Kunal Kemmu as 'Silsila' in the Madhur Bhandarkar's Traffic Signal

Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Silsila’ turns 14

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021